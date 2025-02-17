iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Cut by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5,132.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $52.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $777.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

