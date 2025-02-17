iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

