iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 5.93% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,538,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,466 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0674 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.