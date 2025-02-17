J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

WFC opened at $79.68 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

