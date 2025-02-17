J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

