J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $128.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.