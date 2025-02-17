J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $985.67 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock worth $23,401,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

