J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $71.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

