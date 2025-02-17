Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $153.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 945.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 33.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

