Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 536,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $77.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $11,802,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $7,655,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

