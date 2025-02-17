James Hardie Industries (JHX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $967.63 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

JHX stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

