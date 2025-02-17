James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,336 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 25.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,474,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,646 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2,723.4% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,890 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23,224.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 997,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,941,000 after purchasing an additional 993,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 22,242.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 778,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,330,000 after purchasing an additional 775,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,173,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,924,091,000 after purchasing an additional 635,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $189.41 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.79.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

