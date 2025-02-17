JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBGS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 747,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 706.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

