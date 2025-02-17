JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
JCRRF remained flat at $4.57 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $4.70.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
