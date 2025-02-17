JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of JDEPF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. 191,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet’s N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet’s segments. The company sells its products under the L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

