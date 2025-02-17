JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
JDE Peet’s Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of JDEPF stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. 191,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,856. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60.
About JDE Peet’s
