JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

