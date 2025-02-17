JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.