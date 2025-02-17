JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.21.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
