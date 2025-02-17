JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.49 and its 200 day moving average is $396.14. The company has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

