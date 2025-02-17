JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

