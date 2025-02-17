JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Reduced by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 416.6% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

