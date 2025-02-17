Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Down 12.2% in January

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.55. 3,142,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,941,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,594,000 after acquiring an additional 311,836 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,268,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,195.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 327,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

