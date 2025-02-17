KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

KBCSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.97. 11,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,599. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.