Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Update

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kemira Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KOYJF opened at $20.00 on Monday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
