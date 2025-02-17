Kerusso Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.7% of Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kerusso Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $1,671,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Hershey by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 184,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.24. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

