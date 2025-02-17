Keystone Financial Services Acquires 155 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

ORCL opened at $173.50 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.51 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average is $165.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

