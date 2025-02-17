Keystone Financial Services Has $258,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Keystone Financial Services grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 311.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,313,229,000 after purchasing an additional 411,109 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,632,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,056,000 after buying an additional 3,496,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 target price (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $106.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $625,013.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,391.76. This represents a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

