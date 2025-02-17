Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 484,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KE. StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $421.53 million, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.24. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,440,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,175 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

