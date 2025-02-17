Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.0 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPF traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.29. 9,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $72.36.
About Kingspan Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.