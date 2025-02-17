Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 814.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPF traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.29. 9,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

