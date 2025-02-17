Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €38.77 ($40.81) and last traded at €38.77 ($40.81). 283,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.37 ($41.44).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

