KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,758,453 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $2,799,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.73 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.