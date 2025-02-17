KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,048 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises about 1.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Best Buy worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $636,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $499,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,160,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $119,892,000 after buying an additional 61,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Best Buy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 875,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $90,198,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

