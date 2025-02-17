KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8 %

GEV opened at $367.43 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion and a PE ratio of 66.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.55.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.