KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after buying an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $764,543,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,112,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,801,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

FI opened at $230.85 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.44 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

