KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $101.08 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.1329 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.18%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

