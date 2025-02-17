KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

