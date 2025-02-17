Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 10.7% in January

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 233,600 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Koss Stock Up 1.1 %

KOSS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.56. 46,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of -0.65. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

