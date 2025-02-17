Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,314,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,833,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,707 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.24. 129,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,087. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200-day moving average is $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

