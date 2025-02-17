Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 264,638 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 226.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,870.12. This represents a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,215.11. The trade was a 33.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,843. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.25 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

