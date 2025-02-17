L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 117 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in General Electric were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after buying an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,244,676,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,080,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,556,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,428,000 after buying an additional 413,388 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,458,000 after buying an additional 457,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $208.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Electric has a 1-year low of $117.43 and a 1-year high of $211.42.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

