Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,418.39. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,391.05. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.