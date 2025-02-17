Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Lazard Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $55.23 on Monday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.