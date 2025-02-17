Lee Financial Co Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lee Financial Co cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.3% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.14.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.