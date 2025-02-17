Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $498,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.