Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 46.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $985.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $23,401,482 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

