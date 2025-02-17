LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

LexinFintech Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of LX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. 3,987,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,193. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in LexinFintech by 25.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 226,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 235.5% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 726,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Further Reading

