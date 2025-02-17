LGI Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:LGI)

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
LGI Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $265.54 million, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.43.
About LGI
