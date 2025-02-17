LGI Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:LGI)

LGI Limited (ASX:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $265.54 million, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.43.

About LGI

LGI Limited provides carbon abatement and renewable energy solutions with biogas from landfill. The company operates through Renewable Energy, Carbon Abatement, and Infrastructure Construction and Management segments. It offers greenhouse gas abatement solutions. In addition, the company operates and maintains biogas extraction infrastructure and flaring systems.

