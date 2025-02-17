Liberty Global (LBTYA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share and revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

