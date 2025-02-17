LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stake Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 44,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

LKQ stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

