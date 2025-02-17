Macroview Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,653 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 835.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,804,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,060,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,729,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,563,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,345,000 after buying an additional 509,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.