Macroview Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,454,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $92.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

